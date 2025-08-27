Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan

“We are currently negotiating several destinations, though no concrete agreements have been finalized. On the one hand, we are carefully assessing Jordan’s transport and logistics potential. On the other, we are considering launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the first half of next year, provided there is sufficient passenger demand to make it commercially feasible,” Zhakupov noted.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

He pointed out Jordan’s major attractions, including the ancient city of Petra and the resorts of the Dead Sea. If passenger demand is high, Air Astana is likely to move ahead with launching the route.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan in the Akorda Palace.