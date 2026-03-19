Kazakhstan may join ICAO governing bodies

The point at issue is the protocols, adopted on October 6, 2016, at the 39th ICAO Assembly. They provide for reforms in the organization’s governing bodies. The ICAO Council will be expanded from 36 to 40 member states for more balanced and geographically representative participation, while the Air Navigation Commission will also be enlarged from 19 to 21 members to strengthen technical expertise and improve the effectiveness of ICAO’s regulatory work.

Ratification of the protocols will help Kazakhstan expand opportunities to play a more active role in shaping international aviation policy and create the conditions for potentially advancing Kazakhstan’s candidacy to ICAO’s governing bodies.

Kazakhstan joined ICAO in 1992 and participates regularly in its activities. In 2024, the President decreed to establish a Permanent Mission to ICAO. Last year, the country also signed a General Plan for Civil Aviation Development until 2050, so Kazakhstan became the first in the region to adopt such a framework in cooperation with ICAO.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan achieved 95.7% compliance with ICAO aviation safety standards.

Recall that chairwoman of Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompiyeva was appointed as an ambassador under the ICAO Global Ambassadors Programme by decision of ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar.