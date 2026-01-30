Kazakh Saltanat Tompiyeva named ICAO ambassador

The appointment reflects ICAO’s high level of trust in Kazakhstan and recognizes the country’s contribution to advancing the international civil aviation agenda.

Saltanat Tompiyeva was selected within ICAO’s European and North Atlantic Regional Bureau (EUR/NAT), which unites 56 states.

The choice confirms Kazakhstan’s active and effective role in implementing ICAO priorities outlined in its Strategic Plan for 2026–2050.

As an ICAO ambassador, Saltanat Tompiyeva will promote awareness of key civil aviation development priorities, support sustainable growth of the aviation industry, encourage the training and recruitment of qualified aviation professionals and advocate for greater participation of women and youth in the sector.

She will work voluntarily, in strict accordance with the principles of independence, neutrality, and ethics of the United Nations and ICAO.

This appointment confirms Kazakhstan’s active role in the global civil aviation system and its commitment to international initiatives in sustainable development, inclusivity, and human capital growth, the ministry said in a statement.

Notably, Kazakhstan will open and resume 15 international air routes, further strengthening its aviation connectivity.