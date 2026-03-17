Kazakhstan marks Shanyraq Day celebrating family values

This day is dedicated to family, generational continuity, respect for elders, and the strengthening of family values. Its symbol is the shanyraq — the upper dome of the yurt, representing home, unity, and the continuation of lineage.

This day gives special attention to family themes, the promotion of traditional upbringing practices, respect for the older generation, and the reinforcement of the institution of family. Cultural venues across the country host events aimed at preserving spiritual and moral values linked to family, home, and generational succession.

Major celebrations of Shanyraq Day are taking place both in Astana and across the regions. In Astana, a wedding ceremony for 50 couples in national style will be held at the Baiterek monument, a flash mob and the game Altyn Asyq will involve 3,000 schoolchildren at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, and the Young Audience Musical Theater will host the evening “Song of the Happy Shanyraq” with 18 family couples.

Shymkent is hosting AI educational and interactive events, quizzes, intellectual games, and a family competition called “Robo-Shanyraq.” In Akmola region, wedding ceremonies for young families are being held, along with a district festival “Nauryz-Party.” Kostanay region is hosting the VII International Festival of Choreographic Art “Nauryz Invites Friends,” while North Kazakhstan is holding the “Nauryz in the Courtyards” campaign. Karaganda region is organizing family festivals, contests “Golden Shanyraq” and “Silver Kerege,” and thematic cultural meetings. Mangystau region is honoring exemplary families, offering AI masterclasses, and holding a drone football tournament. Aktobe region is running the “Nauryz — Gift” campaign and the concert “Rosa Invites.”

Thus, Shanyraq Day within the Nauryznama decade unfolds as a celebration where family values, traditions, and modern social formats unite around the idea of unity, respect, and generational continuity.

On March 16, Kazakhstan marked the Day of Culture and National Traditions as part of the nationwide Nauryznama decade.