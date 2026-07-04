Japan pledges USD 3 mln to support Caspian Sea sustainability

Japan hopes to promote cooperation among littoral states on water resource management, enhance monitoring systems for the world’s largest inland water body and address risks to logistics, ecosystems, and endemic species.

Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Yasumasa Iijima and UNDP Resident Representative Katarzyna Wawiernia signed the agreement in Astana in late May.

UNDP described the Caspian as “one of Eurasia’s most critical ecological zones,” supporting millions of livelihoods.

In recent years, rising temperatures have reduced iwater volume in the Caspian Sea and inflows from rivers, accelerating water loss.

NASA data shows levels have dropped over 2 meters in 30 years, with projections of an 8–30 meter decline by 2100.

Kazakhstan faces heightened urgency as its northern Caspian coast is shallow and vulnerable, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Japan hosted its first summit with five Central Asian states in December 2025, highlighting the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as a vital link to Europe.

Also surrounded by Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan, the Caspian Sea is also home to major oil fields, with Japanese firms like Inpex Corp. and Itochu Corp. holding stakes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported over 6bln cu m of water directed to Caspian Sea this year.