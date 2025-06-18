Kazakhstan, Malaysia strengthen partnership through cultural dialogue

During the meeting, Mayor Dato’ Seri Dr Maimunah emphasized intercultural relations form the most reliable and solid foundation for long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia. She praised the growing potential of the Kazakh-Malaysian collaboration and expressed her readiness to actively support the creative initiatives and the exchange of experience between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of developing cultural exchange between the cities of the two countries.

Both parties explored ways to enhance cooperation between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur, noting their shared architectural and conceptual similarities which provide a solid foundation for the exchange of experience in urbanism, smart cities and sustainable planning.

They also discussed potential collaboration through upcoming cultural events, including official visits by Akimat delegations from Kazakh cities to Kuala Lumpur for international exhibitions, hosting “Almaty Tourism Days” in Malaysia, and staging performances by the Gulder Dance Ensemble alongside other cultural showcases.

The meeting reflected the strong momentum in the development of bilateral relations and opened up new prospects for cooperation in culture, tourism, investment and sustainable urban development.

