Kazakhstan, Malawi discuss mining industry and agriculture cooperation

The two sides exchanged views on the prospects for developing bilateral relations and possible areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malawi.

Special attention was given to expanding trade and economic cooperation and establishing direct contacts between the business communities of both countries. Among the promising areas highlighted were the mining industry, agriculture, and food security.

The parties also discussed opportunities for sharing experience in digitalization of public services, as well as cooperation in education, professional training, and workforce development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, representatives of both countries emphasized the potential of the identified areas and expressed interest in continuing dialogue on issues of mutual concern.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are expanding cooperation in the modernization of municipal infrastructure.