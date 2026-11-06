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    Kazakhstan makes winning start at Asian Ice Hockey Championships

    11:42, 6 November 2026

    Kazakhstan's men's national ice hockey team made a winning start at the Asian Championship in Jeonju, South Korea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan makes winning start at Asian Ice Hockey Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In their opening match of the tournament, Kazakhstan defeated Japan 3–2.

    The Kazakh team will next face China on November 7 before wrapping up the tournament against host nation South Korea on November 8.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva had achieved her career-best singles result at a WTA 250 tournament.

    Hockey Sport Kazakhstan South Korea
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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