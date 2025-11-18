Kazakhstan makes history with first men’s team judo title at Deaflympics 2025

According to the National Deaflympic Committee, Kazakhstan registered a decisive win over France in the men's team judo final.

Kazakhstan men’s team got off to a confident start after a 2-0 victory over hosts Japan in the quarterfinal. The team continued their relentless winning streak after beating Iranian opponents 2-0 in the semifinal.

In decisive fights for gold, the Kazakh men’s team faced France and managed to dictate the pace and style of fighting. Kazakhstani deaf judokas confidently won the final and were crowned champions in the team event at the Deaflympic Games, inscribing their names into Kazakhstan’s judo history, said the Committee.

Photo credit: Kazakh Deaflympic Committee

While the men’s team lifted their first title, Kazakhstan’s women’s team settled for silver after falling to opponents from Ukraine in the tense final. It is worth noting that the women’s team defeated Algerian rivals 2-1 in the quarterfinal, as well as captured a 2-0 win over South Korea in the semifinal.

Aizhan Chokina, general secretary of Kazakhstan’s National Deaflympic Committee and Deaf Judo Federation, described this moment as historic. She added that Kazakhstan tops the overall judo standings with five gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, at the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics.

