Kazakhstan maintains high international standings amid global turbulence, President

He stressed the current global situation is unpredictable and Kazakhstan maintains its high international reputation amid global turbulence and a lack of mutual trust.

He highlighted leading world powers that significantly influence international politics listen to Kazakhstan’s stance.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan will continue to defend its national interests by promoting peace, friendship, and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan’s achievements are possible thanks to the solidarity and unity of its people.

He urged citizens to move forward confidently, avoiding internal strife and social apathy and emphasized it is crucial to believe in their own strength while working diligently.

Earlier it was reported, the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work.