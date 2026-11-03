Kazakhstan-made medicines account for 25% of registered drugs

Speaking at a Government's meeting, the minister said Kazakhstan had simplified its medicine registration procedures following amendments to the Code on Public Health and the Healthcare System introduced in 2026.

Under the new regulations, medicine evaluation, registration, and price regulation have been streamlined into a single service operating under a one-stop-shop system. A fast-track procedure has also been introduced, allowing medicines manufactured in developed countries to be registered within 15 working days.

Alnazarova said that 16 medicines and medical devices from the United States, Germany, France, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and South Korea have already been registered under the new procedure.

The minister also highlighted that domestically produced medicines accounted for one in four drugs registered in Kazakhstan during the first nine months of 2026. She added that Kazakhstan ranks among the leading Eurasian Economic Union member states in terms of the number of registered medicines.

Alnazarova also outlined a new mechanism introduced in 2026 that allows the government to initiate the registration of medicines to improve access to essential treatments for patients with severe and rare diseases. Under this initiative, the registration process has already begun for more than 112 previously unregistered medicines.

To enhance medicine safety and quality control, Kazakhstan has implemented a pharmacovigilance system integrated with the World Health Organization's database, allowing for faster processing of reports of adverse reactions to medicines and vaccines.

Meanwhile, the introduction of artificial intelligence in the evaluation of registration dossiers has helped streamline the process, reducing staffing requirements by 10 positions and shortening the initial evaluation stage by 10 days.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to raise salaries for primary healthcare workers by up to 40% starting January 1, 2027.