Guillaume V ascends the throne of Luxembourg

According to the Luxembourg government’s official portal, the country bid farewell to a monarch who reigned for a quarter of a century. At the Grand Ducal Palace, Grand Duke Henri signed the Act of Abdication, countersigned by Prime Minister Luc Frieden. The ceremony was attended by members of parliament, former prime ministers Jean-Claude Juncker and Jacques Santer, as well as representatives of European institutions.

Among the foreign guests were the royal families of Belgium and the Netherlands, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and European Council President António Costa. The Prime Minister noted that Grand Duke Henri’s reign was “a time of strengthened unity and enhanced international standing for Luxembourg.”

After the signing ceremony, the procession proceeded to the Chamber of Deputies, where Guillaume V took the oath, pledging to uphold the Constitution and protect the interests of the people. In his accession speech, the new monarch expressed gratitude to his parents for their example of service and stated his intention “to lead the country on a path of progress and European partnership.”

The day concluded with a gala dinner at the palace, attended by the leaders of France and Germany as well as representatives of neighboring monarchies.

