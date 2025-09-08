Kazakhstan lose 0-6 to Belgium in World Cup qualifier

From the opening minutes, the Belgian team took control and dominated the game.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhymbekov / Kazinform

By halftime, Kazakhstan trailed 0-2 after conceding goals from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and forward Doku, both scored late in the first half.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhymbekov / Kazinform

In the second half, young striker Dastan Satpayev from Almaty’s Kairat and the Kazakhstan national team came on. He had topped the list of the most prolific 16-year-old players in 2025. However, his appearance did not stop Belgium from extending their lead. The third goal for the visitors was scored by Nicolas Raskin.

Belgium’s fourth came from J. Doku, who broke through on the left wing and sent a precise shot into the bottom right corner.

The final two goals came in the 84th minute from De Bruyne and in the 87th from defender Thomas Meunier.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhymbekov / Kazinform

Kazakhstan are fourth in Group J of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with three points from five matches. Belgium now have 10 points and sit in second place.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that fans gathered at Anderlecht stadium in Brussels ahead of Kazakhstan vs. Belgium match.