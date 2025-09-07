Fans gathered at Anderlecht stadium in Brussels ahead of Kazakhstan vs. Belgium match

The stadium is located in the municipality of Anderlecht in Brussels, Belgium.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhymbekov / Kazinform

The stadium serves as a home arena for the R.S.C. Anderlecht. The Lotto Park hosted the Euro 1972 semifinal between Hungary and the Soviet Union and several matches of the Belgian national team.

It currently accommodates 21,500 spectators. Previously holding up to 40,000 spectators, its capacity was reduced due to safety rules.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Live broadcast / Qazsport

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Qazsport/ Youtube

The game is scheduled to start at 23:45 Kazakhstan time (11:45 pm) and will be broadcast live on the Qazsport TV channel.

After three matches played in the qualifying tournament, Belgium has seven points, and in the last match the team defeated Liechtenstein with a score of 6:0.

The Kazakhstan national team has played four matches, earning three points after a win over Liechtenstein (2:0), and losses to Wales (1:3) and North Macedonia (0:1).