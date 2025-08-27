Kazakhstan looks into potential cooperation with Jordan in drone industry

“There is potential for cooperation in the drone industry. Jordan has a highly developed sector, from design, production, and engineering to software for managing drone fleets. A few months ago, I visited Jordan with a delegation of representatives from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense. We studied their experience in detail and met with regulators, since building a regulatory framework is essential for the development of this industry,” the minister noted on the sidelines of Akorda.

According to him, Jordan produces both civilian and military drones, as well as anti-drone systems.

“We are not saying that we have already agreed on joint drone production. However, Kazakhstan is actively studying this experience, and in the future I do not rule out that the drone industry in Kazakhstan will develop significantly,” Madiyev added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will develop a uranium deposit in Jordan.