Kazakhstan looking to create Water Polo League

Kazakhstan plans to create a Water Polo League. I take this opportunity to get support from local authorities in opening water polo clubs across regions, said Balandin at today’s government meeting.

According to him, the new league will be modelled on the existing Basketball and Volleyball Leagues. The creation of a Water Polo League will foster competition, club development, and youth engagement in competitive team sports, added the Secretary General of Kazakhstan’s Swimming Sports Federation.

Earlier at the government meeting, Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabosynov announced the opening of 35 sports facilities in Kazakhstan in nine months of this year, with 67 more projected to be operational by the yearend.