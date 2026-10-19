Kazakhstan, Lithuania seek to simplify international road transport

The discussions focused on digitalizing transport permits, creating more favorable conditions for international road freight operations and developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Both sides highlighted the need to further improve conditions for international road transport, introduce digital solutions and reduce administrative barriers in customs procedures. They also stressed the importance of strengthening transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

Following the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue working together on the issues discussed. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in road transport and expressed readiness to take practical steps toward achieving concrete results.

As written before, Kazakhstan targets to increase annual cargo transit up to 100 billion tons by 2034 and the carrying capacity of seaports and the maritime fleet.