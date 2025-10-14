Kazakhstan legalizes industrial hemp cultivation as five companies receive licenses

The press service of the Internal Ministry said that the Committee for Countering Drug Crimes has issued licenses for the cultivation of hemp plants containing zero THC, strictly for industrial use.

Five companies have received approval: one in Astana, two in Almaty, and one each in Karaganda and Kostanay.

The Industry Ministry noted that Kazakhstan plans to develop a full production cycle - from cultivation to processing and manufacturing of finished products across various industries. Following legalization and the adoption of relevant regulatory acts, work will begin to attract investors to this sector. The products will be marketed both domestically and internationally.

Two investment projects for hemp cultivation and processing have already been launched in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Earlier, the country approved the rules for hemp cultivation.

Sowing areas must be located at least two kilometers away from residential areas, roads, and other agricultural crops. Each site must have a clearly defined protective zone, fencing (mesh or barbed wire), a single entry/exit point, and round-the-clock security.

The maximum THC content in the dry mass of plants approved for cultivation is set at up to 0.3%. Only hemp varieties listed in the State Register and that have passed official varietal testing may be used for planting.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Vice Minister Azat Sultanov revealed what is behind the country’s campaign for legalized industrial hemp cultivation.