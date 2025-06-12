EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan learns its spot in updated FIFA rankings

    08:13, 12 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s national football team has fallen in the latest FIFA rankings after suffering defeats to Belarus and North Macedonia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan learns its spot in updated FIFA rankings
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    According to Football-ranking.com, Kazakhstan slid from the 113th place to 114th to be positioned between Vietnam (113th) and Madagascar (115th).

    The top three teams are Argentina, Spain, and France. The official FIFA rankings will be published at the FIFA website on July 10.

    As reported earlier, captain of Kazakhstan’s national football team Askhat Tagybergen has announced his retirement on Monday.

    Football Sport FIFA Ranking Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All