Kazakhstan learns its spot in updated FIFA rankings
08:13, 12 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s national football team has fallen in the latest FIFA rankings after suffering defeats to Belarus and North Macedonia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
According to Football-ranking.com, Kazakhstan slid from the 113th place to 114th to be positioned between Vietnam (113th) and Madagascar (115th).
The top three teams are Argentina, Spain, and France. The official FIFA rankings will be published at the FIFA website on July 10.
As reported earlier, captain of Kazakhstan’s national football team Askhat Tagybergen has announced his retirement on Monday.