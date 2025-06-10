Captain Askhat Tagybergen retires from Kazakh national football team

33-year-old midfielder Askhat Tagybergen revealed his decision to retire from international football after Kazakhstan lost 0-1 against North Macedonia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This is my final game for the national team, said Tagybergen.

To note, Aleksandar Trajkovski scored a goal in the 33rd minute to lead North Macedonia to a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday in Astana.

