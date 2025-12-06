Kazakhstan leads UN launch of Year of Volunteers

Co-organized by Kazakhstan, Germany, and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme, the event convened Member States, representatives of civil society, academia, and the private sector to promote volunteerism as a key instrument for accelerating the implementation 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and proclaimed by the UN General Assembly Resolution 78/127, the International Year aims to recognize and enhance the contribution of volunteers to sustainable development and global resilience.

In her opening remarks, President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock described volunteers as the “backbone of sustainable development.”

In a video address, President Tokayev officially welcomed the launch of the International Year of Volunteers, emphasizing that amid a complex global environment, volunteerism has evolved into a “powerful force for good.” He highlighted the crucial role volunteers play in saving lives, supporting vulnerable people and building solidarity in a society. The Head of State highlighted Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing volunteerism, exemplified by the “Taza Qazaqstan” (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign, which mobilizes thousands of citizens to restore natural landscapes. He further announced the strategic development of Almaty as an international UN cooperation hub, including the opening of a UN Volunteers Programme’s Subregional Office.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also delivered a special message to the global community and the 14,000 active UN Volunteers. “In an era of political division and social isolation, volunteering offers a powerful way to forge connections and reinforce our shared humanity. In times of crisis and uncertainty, you can be the change you wish to see”, he stated

Representing Kazakhstan at the event, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, outlined how the country is modernizing civic engagement. “For Kazakhstan, this International Year of Volunteers is a celebration of kindness, unity, and shared responsibility,” he said. Minister elaborated on the growing number of “digital volunteers” who use AI to streamline emergency response, noting that Kazakhstan is now home to nearly 300,000 active volunteers. Madiyev also announced a comprehensive Action Plan for the Year of Volunteers, including ecological initiatives aimed at restoring the Aral and Caspian Seas.

The ceremony also marked the presentation of the 2026 State of the World's Volunteerism Report. This strategic document sets the foundation for the upcoming campaign and underscores the role of volunteerism as a key instrument for peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance.

“Kazakhstan stands ready to share its experience and work together with all UN Member States to make this International Year of Volunteerism a period of tangible action, mutual support, and creative solutions,” Minister Madiyev concluded.

