Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in attracting foreign investment, Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of the AIFC, where a Court and Arbitration Center operate under the principles of English law, serving as a major factor in attracting investment.

The Head of State highlighted the effectiveness of the Investment Headquarters under the Government, which promptly resolves issues related to project implementation.

Besides, by Presidential decree, a Committee for the Protection of Investors’ Rights was established under the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan, as a state deeply committed to improving its business and investment climate, currently leads Central Asia in attracting foreign investment.

Earlier, the President highlighted the positive impact of introducing administrative justice in Kazakhstan.