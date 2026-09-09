Kazakhstan launches Unified Library Data analytical platform

The platform integrates library networks, the number of users and visits, book borrowing, book collections, digital resources, and staff capacity.

The data is presented through diagrams, ratings, and interactive tables. Users can also compare statistics between regions and trace library activity development trends.

The LABA platform is based on the Libraries of Kazakhstan — 2025. Data and Figures. scientific-analytical review. Information will be updated as new statistical reports are published.

It is available in Kazakh, Russian, and English, with a mobile-friendly interface.

The project author is a researcher at the National Library’s scientific-methodological service, Nurlykhan Zhumakhan.

Recently, the Union of Libraries of Kazakhstan launched a portal that provides regulatory, methodological, and educational resources along with a professional exchange forum. It is also available in Kazakh, Russian and English.