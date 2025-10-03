Kazakhstan launches unified digital athlete database

The platform unifies information on athletes, competitions, and sports facilities.

Key objectives of the platform:

Unify data for all athletes, coaches, referees, and methodologists in a single database.

Provide electronic confirmation of athletic qualifications and sports organization membership.

Maintain an electronic calendar of mass sporting events.

Establish a comprehensive register of sports facilities.

Transition public sports services into a proactive digital format.

The system's initial modules are already running in a pilot mode: covering electronic passports for athletes, coaches, and referees, plus the events calendar and sports facilities register. The system is now being filled with data, and its functionality is tested through collaboration with sports federations and akimats. Currently, 83 federations and 50 organizations operate within the platform.

The Ministry emphasized that the procedure for conferring sports titles remains unchanged. It is still governed by the Regulations approved by Order No. 300 of July 29, 2014. This founding document also provides the basis for restoring a lost certificate. To restore a lost certificate, citizens must submit a written request to the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture.

As Kazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan is steadily cementing its place on the global sports stage, with athletes claiming a record 912 medals in the first eight months of 2025.