Kazakhstan launches rare earth metal processing projects

These areas include:

battery materials;

recycling and production of heat-resistant alloys for jet engines;

production of semiconductor materials;

recycling of permanent magnets.

According to the Minister, strategic partnerships have been established in these areas with the EU, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China. Planned production projects include:

15 tons of gallium per year;

high-purity manganese sulfate (Taza Metal Technologies, certified by Tesla);

graphite (Sarytogan Graphite) for battery components.

In addition, next year will see the launch of heat-resistant nickel alloy production and permanent magnet recycling at Zhezkazganredmet and the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in cooperation with the EU.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government to launch a number of enterprises in the field of rare earth metals in Kazakhstan within the next three years.