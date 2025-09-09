Kazakhstan launches rare earth metal processing projects
Four priority areas for developing the sector have been identified to implement at least three rare earth metal processing projects, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev told a Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
These areas include:
-
battery materials;
-
recycling and production of heat-resistant alloys for jet engines;
-
production of semiconductor materials;
-
recycling of permanent magnets.
According to the Minister, strategic partnerships have been established in these areas with the EU, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China. Planned production projects include:
-
15 tons of gallium per year;
-
high-purity manganese sulfate (Taza Metal Technologies, certified by Tesla);
-
graphite (Sarytogan Graphite) for battery components.
In addition, next year will see the launch of heat-resistant nickel alloy production and permanent magnet recycling at Zhezkazganredmet and the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in cooperation with the EU.
As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government to launch a number of enterprises in the field of rare earth metals in Kazakhstan within the next three years.