    Kazakhstan launches rare earth metal processing projects

    13:23, 9 September 2025

    Four priority areas for developing the sector have been identified to implement at least three rare earth metal processing projects, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev told a Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: chemcraft.ru

    These areas include:

    • battery materials;

    • recycling and production of heat-resistant alloys for jet engines;

    • production of semiconductor materials;

    • recycling of permanent magnets.

    According to the Minister, strategic partnerships have been established in these areas with the EU, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China. Planned production projects include:

    • 15 tons of gallium per year;

    • high-purity manganese sulfate (Taza Metal Technologies, certified by Tesla);

    • graphite (Sarytogan Graphite) for battery components.

    In addition, next year will see the launch of heat-resistant nickel alloy production and permanent magnet recycling at Zhezkazganredmet and the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in cooperation with the EU.

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government to launch a number of enterprises in the field of rare earth metals in Kazakhstan within the next three years.

