Early cancer detection in Kazakhstan reaches 35%, Healthcare Minister

She said cancer screenings are available for all, regardless of their medical insurance status, alongside the introduction of a new stroke screening program that has already reached 300,000 people.

Akmaral Alnazaraova highlighted that, thanks to screenings, 320,000 individuals were placed under ongoing medical observation. Early cancer detection rose up to 35%, and effective research coverage expanded from 4% to 38%.

85 modern stroke centers operate countrywide to fully meet national demand.

48 coronary angiography centers nationwide ensure treatment within the “golden hour” principle, including facilities in rural areas.

Notably, health screenings in Kazakhstan expanded by 25%.