Kazakhstan launches new oil transit route to Kyrgyzstan

The first batch of oil bound for Kyrgyzstan was shipped on August 15.

In total, 35,000 tons of oil were transported through Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan in August 2026.

“Oil is transported to the Kyrgyz Republic through the trunk oil pipeline system to KazTransOil’s Shagyr oil loading facility, where it is loaded into railway tank cars,” the company said.

The launch of oil transit to Kyrgyzstan establishes a new transportation route through Kazakhstan and expands the range of transit services provided by KazTransOil.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy planed to fully digitalize the energy sector, covering the entire chain from resource extraction and transportation to processing and final consumption.