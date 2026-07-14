Kazakhstan launches new air route to Georgia
15:39, 14 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday the launch of a new air route to Georgia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Starting from July 14 this year, the Kazakhstani airline FlyArystan is launching a new route between Atyrau and Batumi, Georgia. The flights will operate once a week, every Tuesday, using Airbus A320 aircraft.
According to the ministry, the launch of the new air service is expected to further strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Air Astana plans to resume its regular Almaty–Dubai–Almaty and Astana–Dubai–Astana services on July 15.