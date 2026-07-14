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    Air Astana's Dubai flight resumption date revealed

    13:41, 14 July 2026

    Air Astana plans to resume its regular Almaty–Dubai–Almaty and Astana–Dubai–Astana services on July 15, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Air Astana's Dubai flight resumption date revealed
    Photo credit: Gulf News

    Air Astana said it would continue to monitor developments in the Middle East closely and adjust its flight schedule if necessary.

    The airline said it would promptly notify passengers of any further changes to its flight schedule.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Air Astana had announced the cancellation of flights to Dubai amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.

    Air Astana Civil aviation Travel Kazakhstan and the UAE UAE Middle East Middle East situation Tourism Passenger transportation
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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