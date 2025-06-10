Kazakhstan launches largest container hub in Caspian Sea

The project was implemented by NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (represented by its subsidiary KTZ Express JSC) jointly with China's Lianyungang Port, and NC Aktau International Sea Trade Port JSC, the press service of KTZ says.

Governor of Mangistau region, top managers of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, international partners and heads of logistics companies attended the inauguration ceremony.

The new hub is set to contribute to the growth of transit opportunities of Kazakhstan and to strengthen the country’s position as an important link along the East-West, North-South and other routes. Modern logistics infrastructure, including advanced technologies that have no analogues in Kazakhstan, will significantly speed up the processing of container cargo. The start of the facility's operation was marked by the arrival of the 100,000th container from China along the TITR route.

According to KTZ, the general contractor for the project was the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) consortium. This is one of the largest state corporations in China, specializing in the construction of transport infrastructure facilities, with an extensive experience in implementing large-scale projects in the field of port construction.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan inaugurated today its first multimodal terminal at Georgia’s Poti Sea Port.