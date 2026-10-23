Kazakhstan and Tatarstan to launch direct flights starting Oct 27
14:44, 23 October 2026
Nordwind Air Company will operate regular direct flights between Astana and Kazan starting from October 27, Qazinform News Agency cites the Astana International Airport.
The flights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays by Boeing 737 aircraft.
The new flight will expand travel opportunities between the capital of Kazakhstan and Kazan, one of the largest cultural, educational and business centers of Russia. Kazan attracts tourists with its rich historical heritage, culture and modern city infrastructure.
It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Kuwait discuss resuming direct flights.