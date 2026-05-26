Kazakhstan launches 'Digital Nomad Residency' pilot program for IT talent

The ministers of artificial intelligence and digital development and of internal affairs signed a joint order to this effect.

The pilot project titled "Digital Nomad Residency" will be implemented in Astana and Almaty. It enables digital applications for permanent residency permits for ICT specialists via the astanahub.com portal and the integrated system of public service centers.

The project also establishes a procedure for interaction between government agencies, including the Migration Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of AI and Digital Development, and the Government for Citizens State Corporation.

Applicants will be able to submit documents online if they have an Individual Identification Number (IIN) and an electronic digital signature. The required documents include a copy of the passport, a resume, a portfolio, a diploma (if available), professional development certificates, a motivation letter, a photo, and a police clearance certificate.

After an initial selection on the astanahub.com platform, candidates undergo verification, including a video interview. The final decision on an applicant's qualifications is made by the Ministry of AI and Digital Development using an electronic digital signature.

Upon arrival in Kazakhstan, foreign specialists undergo a medical examination, fingerprinting, and sign a housing agreement. They then apply to a public service center to obtain permanent residency and a residence permit.

Specific deadlines for document processing are also stipulated: data verification by the migration service is completed within three working days, and the results are sent to the applicant via electronic services.

In the event of a refusal, a new application may be submitted no earlier than one year later. If the applicant does not arrive in Kazakhstan within 30 days of preliminary approval, the decision is annulled.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan integrates AI agents into top government bodies.