Kazakhstan integrates AI agents into top government bodies

Engineering and Technical Centre of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan supports and develops a number of information systems with strategic importance used by the Presidential Administration, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Department of Presidential Affairs and its subordinate organisations.

The Director of the Engineering and Technical Centre, Dauren Nuraliyev, discussed with Qazinform News Agency how artificial intelligence is being integrated into government information systems and the results it is delivering.

- Today, artificial intelligence is being actively introduced in all areas. What role does it play in the work of the Engineering and Technical Centre?

- Artificial intelligence is one of the key tools of digital transformation. For us, it is not an experimental technology, but a practical solution that helps automate routine processes, accelerate the analysis of large volumes of data and improve the quality of management decisions.

We are consistently introducing AI into information systems that support the activities of the highest government bodies. Our task is to provide users with intelligent tools that reduce the time required to search for information, analyze documents and prepare decisions.

- One of ETC’s best-known projects is the Situational and Analytical Complex, which won the WSIS Prizes 2025 international competition. Tell us about the use of artificial intelligence in this project.

- The Situational and Analytical Complex is a platform for visualizing, monitoring and analyzing large volumes of data. It is used both by the Department of Presidential Affairs and by the Presidential Administration.

For example, the SAC of the Department of Presidential Affairs includes more than 30 analytical blocks and over 800 indicators reflecting the activities of subordinate organisations. The SAC of the Presidential Administration contains more than 350 key socio-economic indicators received from government information systems.

In 2023, we introduced elements of artificial intelligence into the SAC of the Department of Presidential Affairs for the first time. These made it possible to automatically generate analytical summaries based on dashboard data, identify key patterns and trends, and provide recommendations on that basis for management decision-making.

Over the course of the year, with the support of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, AI assistants were introduced into the SAC of the Presidential Administration using a supercomputer. These assistants significantly expanded the system’s analytical capabilities. Due to them, the search and interpretation of data, the automatic preparation of analytical reports, and the identification of deviations and potential risks have been accelerated, which has improved the speed and quality of analytical work.

- Are AI technologies used in other ETC information systems?

- Yes, one such solution is the «DECARD» information system - the mobile workplace of the Head of the Presidential Administration.

This system supports the management of instructions, monitoring of execution deadlines, work with incoming correspondence, analytical materials and situation reports.

Since September 2025, the system has included a voice AI agent that converts events and analytical materials into audio format. This is very convenient, as it allows users to receive information promptly in a convenient format when it is not possible to read all the text materials.

We are now continuing to develop the system and plan to introduce several more intelligent tools in the near future. The first is an AI agent for creating urgent instructions using voice commands. For example, a user will be able to formulate a task by voice, and the system will automatically convert it into a structured instruction.

The second is a chatbot for working with analytical data. This tool will make it possible to instantly receive answers to questions about events, incidents and key trends in the country, with references to primary sources for any period of time. The third area is an AI tool for assessing the quality of instruction execution. It will analyze responses from government bodies and accompanying documents, producing a conclusion on the completeness of execution and recommendations for further action.

Another example of the use of artificial intelligence is the «Unified Personnel System». In March 2026, the «Qazaq Law» AI agent, developed by «NITEC» JSC, was integrated into the system. This is an intelligent assistant that helps HR services quickly find regulatory legal acts, track changes in legislation, obtain legally substantiated answers and check internal documents for compliance with current legislative requirements.

For HR services, this means a significant reduction in the time spent searching for legal information, improved quality of personnel decisions and a reduced workload through the automation of typical requests.

- Can we say that AI will replace specialists?

- Artificial intelligence strengthens the expert but does not replace them. We view AI as an intelligent assistant that can take on labour-intensive and repetitive tasks, while final decisions are always made by specialists and managers.

Although AI helps people work with information more quickly, identify patterns and reduce the likelihood of errors, human expertise remains decisive.

- If AI is becoming part of working processes, how important is the development of employees’ competencies in these conditions, and how is ETC adapting its team to new technological trends?

- We constantly keep our focus on new technological trends, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization, and we try to ensure that the team develops along with them.

ETC employees regularly undergo training and professional development courses, both in Kazakhstan and abroad. This year, for example, three ETC specialists were among the first graduates of the Academy of IT Architects, having passed a competitive selection process involving 300 candidates. In addition, since the beginning of the year, around 20 employees have completed training in digitalization and AI at specialized educational organisations and partner platforms.

Speaking of partnerships, in 2025 ETC, together with Yandex Qazaqstan, organized a seminar on the application of AI in government projects for employees of the Department of Presidential Affairs system. We also held training sessions with the QAZ.AI Association on the use of artificial intelligence and security issues.

Last year, a team of our specialists underwent training in China as part of the «SCO Tree Digital Technology Training Program» organized by the China-SCO Big Data Cooperation Centre. We regard such initiatives as an important part of competence development, and we will certainly continue this work.

Technologies of the future that are already working today

The introduction of artificial intelligence into government information systems demonstrates how modern technologies can effectively address practical management tasks and improve the quality of public services.

From voice-controlled instruction management to intelligent data analysis and automated legal support, artificial intelligence is gradually becoming a working tool that makes it possible to speed up information processing, reduce the workload on specialists and increase the accuracy of decisions made.

As the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted: “Artificial intelligence is the main driving force of the digital economy.”

Today, artificial intelligence technologies are already moving beyond experimental solutions and becoming part of everyday working processes. Their development opens up new opportunities for more prompt, analytical and data-driven public administration.