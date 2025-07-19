Kazakhstan launches cybersecurity consortium for energy sector

In alignment with national strategic priorities for digital transformation and the protection of critical infrastructure in the fuel and energy sector, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has initiated a non-profit technological Consortium. Operating under the “Situational and Analytical Center of the Fuel and Energy Complex,” the Consortium integrates major cybersecurity operations centers across the country.



The Consortium includes the country’s leading cybersecurity operations centers, which have expressed their readiness to allocate resources and join forces with the government in protecting FEC facilities from modern cyber threats.

“The main tasks of the Consortium at the current stage will be to conduct a comprehensive cybersecurity audit of all critical energy sector facilities and to develop unified regulatory requirements and protection standards. This will lay the groundwork for creating a resilient and adaptive system to counter cyber threats, ensuring a high level of readiness to meet modern digital security challenges,” the statement said.

The Ministry also noted that the Consortium's activities will be carried out in strict compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the principles of collegiality. Particular attention will be paid to transparency in decision-making and effective collaboration among all participants.

Earlier Kazinform reported, 965.4 million cyberattacks targeting Kazakhstan's critical infrastructure were repelled in six months.