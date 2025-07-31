Four school to open their doors in Kyzylorda region on September 1

10 schools for 6,900 pupils are being built in the region as part of the Comfortable School national project, the regional education department reports.

Six schools creating space for 3,000 seats were commissioned earlier this year, and four more for 3,900 pupils will be put into service this new academic year. In particular, a school for 1,500 children will open its doors in SPMK-70 residential neighbourhood in Kyzylorda city, a 600-seat school in Kyzylzharma residential neighbourhood, a 1,500-seat school in Arai residential neighbourhood and a 300-seat one in Sekseul village in Aral district.

Besides, a new school for 150 pupils is being built in Zhalangash village in Aral district.

To note, 1,231 schools will be renovated countrywide within the next three years.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan plans to commission space for 200,000 pupils this academic year under the Comfortable School national project.