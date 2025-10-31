Kazakhstan launches $6bn investment projects in mining

Speaking to the participants of the KGIR-2025 global investment roundtable, Nagaspayev said that mining and metallurgical sectors are key pillars of economic development of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is among the world’s top holders of tungsten, uranium and chromite ore resources, as well as occupies leading positions in reserves of manganese, silver и zinc and other strategic minerals and resources, that are increasingly crucial for the global energy transition, said Nagaspayev.

In 2024, the sector accounted for 8% of the country’s GDP, with total output exceeding 29 billion US dollars, of which 21 billion US dollars worth of products went for exports.

Investments in the sector reached 3.6 billion US dollars, and five major investment projects worth a total of more than 6 billion US dollars are planned to be implemented in the near future. These projects will create about 8,000 new jobs, the said minister.

According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the key suppliers of non-ferrous, ferrous, and rare-earth metals. The country is actively working to diversify both its export products and sales markets.

The signed memorandums and agreements with leading international companies clearly demonstrate our commitment to this course. With the participation of foreign investors, several large projects in the extraction and processing of critical minerals are already being implemented. All these efforts are laying a solid foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation. That is why we invite geological exploration and mining companies to join the development of new projects in Kazakhstan, concluded the minister.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov stated that Kazakhstan serves as a geopolitical and geoeconomic bridge between East and West.