Eight international corridors run through Kazakhstan, says Deputy FM

Kuantyrov said that the country is a key hub of emerging transport and energy corridors.

In recent decades, Kazakhstan has invested more than 35 billion US dollars in the development of transport infrastructure, including 21,000 km of railroads, 95,000 km of roads, and two Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk, said the deputy minister.

The speaker said: “Eight international corridors run through Kazakhstan, making the country a central hub of the One Belt – Ole Road initiative and a key transport partner of China, the EU and Central Asia.”

Kuantyrov highlighted that the most dynamic direction is the Middle Corridor, which saw a 60% growth in transit traffic in 2024, reaching 4-5 million tons.

The deputy minister also noted Kazakhstan’s significant agricultural potential, as the country boasts 213 million ha of agricultural land, including 178 million ha of pasture, placing it the sixth in the world by agricultural land area and the largest grain producer in Central Asia.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan expand the Middle Corridor cooperation with $62 million ferry investments.