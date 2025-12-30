Kazakhstan launches 35 new air routes in 2025

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on expanding the country’s transport potential and transforming Kazakhstan into a major logistics and transit hub in Eurasia.

In 2025, Kazakhstan repaired and built 13,000 kilometers of roads, including 1,900 km of new strategic projects such as the Center–West highway and sections of Karaganda–Zhezkazgan, Aktobe–Ulgaysyn, and Atyrau–Dossor.

Ruslan Zheldibay also noted significant developments in aviation in 2025.

Noteworthy, more than 35 new air routes were launched, including direct flights to Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Munich. Several new airlines entered Kazakhstan.

In line with the President’s task, construction of three new airports began in Zaysan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli, alongside the restoration of the Arkalyk airport.

He emphasized the President supported the creation of Kazakhstan’s first national cargo airline to leverage transit potential and enter the global market.

Railway infrastructure also saw major upgrades, in particular, construction of second tracks on the Kyzylzhar–Moyynty line, a bypass road around Almaty, new lines Darbaza–Maktaaral and Bakhty–Ayagoz and modernization of 124 railway stations nationwide.

Earlier, he said for the first time in the country’s history, GDP is projected to exceed 300 billion US dollars, with per capita GDP reaching 15,000 US dollars.