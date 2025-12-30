Kazakhstan boasts record economic growth in the decade, Ruslan Zheldibay

For the first time in the country’s history, GDP is projected to exceed 300 billion US dollars, with per capita GDP reaching 15,000 US dollars.

Zheldibay reported that 185 projects worth some 1.478 trillion tenge have already been launched, generating over 22,800 permanent jobs. Once commissioned, these projects are expected to generate an economic output of around 2.3 trillion tenge.

He said throughout the year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the launch of several major infrastructure and industrial projects, including the second line of the Dostyk–Moyynty railway, and the KIA Qazaqstan automobile plant in Kostanay region.

Besides, the Head of State surveyed the new airport terminals in Shymkent and Kyzylorda and the Stadler Kazakhstan plant in Astana, which produces passenger rail cars.

To note, ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, chemical, pulp and paper, light and food industries, and construction materials production projects were also launched.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited nine regions of Kazakhstan and more than 50 industrial, scientific, and socio-cultural facilities during his working trips in 2025.