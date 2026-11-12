Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan step up snow leopard conservation      

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted the importance of preserving mountain ecosystems and advancing the regional mountain agenda through coordinated action.

A central issue on the agenda was the protection of the transboundary snow leopard population. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan agreed on the need to enhance cooperation under the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP), including joint monitoring initiatives, scientific data exchange, anti-poaching efforts, and the conservation of wildlife migration corridors.

The discussions reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to deepening environmental partnerships and coordinating responses to shared climate and ecological challenges across Central Asia.

To note, Kazakhstan had an estimated 80–100 snow leopards by 1995, according to UNDP’s 2024 overview. Habitat degradation, human pressure, and declining prey had reduced their numbers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that researchers fitted a snow leopard named Altai with a satellite collar. The procedure took place at Katon-Karagay National Park, a first for Kazakhstan’s Southern Altai. The device will help scientists track its movements and identify key habitats.