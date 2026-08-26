Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan reaffirm commitment to strengthening strategic partnership

Following the ceremony, Zhaparov conveyed his warm wishes to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Skakov on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

During the meeting, Skakov highlighted the strong state of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, which are rooted in longstanding ties of friendship, good-neighborliness and alliance. He also underscored the importance of close and trusted interaction between the leaders of the two countries.

The sides noted that regular contacts between Tokayev and Zhaparov, along with agreements reached at the highest level, are providing additional momentum to the development of the countries’ strategic partnership.

The meeting also covered key issues on the bilateral agenda. The two sides noted the steady development of political dialogue and discussed opportunities to expand trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring the consistent implementation of agreements reached between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported trade in agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan had increased by 41.5%.