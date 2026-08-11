Kazakh and Palestinian diplomats hold talks in Astana

During the meeting on Tuesday, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Palestinian cooperation, noting the steady momentum in bilateral relations and their mutual commitment to further strengthening them. Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the political, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.

The parties also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular trust-based dialogue aimed at further deepening the partnership and effectively advancing joint initiatives.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan and China discussed cooperation and nuclear non-proliferation.