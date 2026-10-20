Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan lead tourist arrivals to Uzbekistan

According to the National Statistics Committee, tourist arrivals rose by 1.7 million year-on-year.

The largest numbers of visitors came from neighboring Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, which together accounted for the majority of international arrivals. Russia, Afghanistan, China, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, India, and Germany also ranked among the leading source markets.

More than 10.3 million foreign tourists entered the country during the first nine months of the year. The rising visitor numbers are expected to bolster the tourism industry, promote the nation’s cultural heritage abroad, and support the expansion of tourism-related services.

As written before, Uzbekistan showcased its tourism wonders on Tokyo’s famous Shibuya crossing.