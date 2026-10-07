Kazakhstan, Kuwait eye closer energy ties

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and explore practical joint projects. Particular attention was given to aviation fuel supplies, potential collaboration with Kazakh airlines and airports, and prospects for developing the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) industry.

The sides also reviewed opportunities in the retail petroleum sector, including the development of modern fuel stations and related infrastructure in Kazakhstan, drawing on KPI's international experience operating under the Q8 brand.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue examining specific projects and areas of mutual interest with the involvement of relevant Kazakh organizations and companies.

The talks were held as part of the Kazakh Embassy's efforts to strengthen practical cooperation with leading Kuwaiti energy companies and attract international expertise and advanced technologies to key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

Kuwait Petroleum International, established in 1983, is the international downstream arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Operating under the Q8 brand, the company is active in refining, petrochemicals, aviation fuel and fuel retailing, with a global network of more than 4,500 filling stations and operations across Europe and Asia.

Earlier, Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev met with Eisa Al-Maraghi, Chief Executive Officer of the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).