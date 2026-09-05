Kazakhstan knocks out Hungary to reach Socca World Cup quarterfinals

The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation time, with Dias Ussenov scoring Kazakhstan’s goal. Kazakhstan then prevailed 2-0 in the penalty shootout.

Kazakhstan dominated the group stage, securing three convincing wins over Iraq (13-1), Türkiye (8-1), and Belgium (5-1) to finish as one of the tournament’s highest-scoring teams.

Kazakhstan’s quarterfinal opponent will be determined following the remaining round-of-16 matches.

The 2026 Socca World Cup is being held in Essen, Germany, from August 28 through September 6, bringing together 48 national teams.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva had retained fifth place in the latest FIDE world rankings for September 2026.