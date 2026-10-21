Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi gets new advisor

Umarov was born on June 30, 1976, in Almaty.

He began his career in 1997 at the Kazakh Research Institute of Culture. He subsequently worked in the media and held senior positions at news agencies and government institutions.

Over the years, Umarov headed the Qazinform International News Agency, served as Vice Minister and Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, and led the Central Communications Service under the President.

He graduated from the evening program of the economics faculty at Turan University with a degree in international relations. He also completed internships in Israel and Poland.

Earlier, it was reported that Umarov had been relieved of his duties as director of the Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kanat Kulshmanov would head the Central Communications Service.