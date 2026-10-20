Kanat Kulshmanov to head Central Communications Service

Born on September 5 in 1987, in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

He started his career in 2007 as a journalist at Kazinform National Company JSC.

He also worked as press secretary of the governor of Aktobe region, Labor and Social Protection Ministry, head of KMG press service, and press secretary of the Kazakh PM.

On March 11, 20025 was appointed the head of the Communications Department at the Presidential Administration.

Earlier, the Head of State relieved Askar Umarov of his duties as the director of the Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.