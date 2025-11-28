Judo star Abiba Abuzhakynova secures bronze at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

In the bronze medal bout, Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova triumphed over Spain's Eva Pérez Soler.

Earlier in the tournament, Abiba Abuzhakynova overcame Maëlys Dapa of Belgium. However, after that, she conceded the match against China’s Xu Xinran.

The Kazakh judoka then moved to the repechage bracket, where she prevailed against Mongolia’s Ganbaatar Narantsetseg before securing her final victory over Pérez Soler.

It is reported that 401 athletes from 53 countries are competing at this year's Grand Slam event.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Abiba Abuzhakynova rose to the top of the world rankings in the under-48-kilogram weight category.