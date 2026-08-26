Kazakhstan, Jordan explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev, while Jordan was represented by Daifallah Ali Al-Fayez, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan.

The Jordanian side congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful conduct of the first elections to the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan, highlighting their importance for the country’s further political development.

The sides noted the positive momentum in bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue and expand cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, transport, tourism, air connectivity and consular affairs.

They also exchanged views on cooperation within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, CICA, the Islamic Organization for Food Security and other international organizations, as well as key regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

The consultations also covered preparations for the High-Level “Humanity in War” Conference, scheduled to take place in Jordan on December 7, 2026. Kazakhstan and Jordan are co-founders of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

During the visit, Issagaliyev also met with a representative of the Royal Court. The sides reviewed the outcomes of reciprocal visits by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Amman and King Abdullah II to Astana in 2025, including the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, and discussed prospects for further high-level contacts.

The two countries reaffirmed their interest in strengthening political dialogue and giving bilateral cooperation a more practical and substantive character.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further development.