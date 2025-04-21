Kazakhstan joins World Ethnosport Confederation

The president of the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, announced it at the VII World Ethnosport Forum in Saint Peterburg.

The forum brought together delegates and experts from 75 countries. Sessions, expert discussions and meetings dedicated to the national sports development were held as part of the forum.

To note, Kazakhstan spent nearly KZT6 billion on national sports development in 2024.